Cubs: INF David Bote was scratched after he sprained his right ankle during batting practice when he stepped on a baseball obscured by some white lettering in foul territory at Guaranteed Rate Field. ... Manager David Ross said C Willson Contreras (sprained right knee) likely will head out on a rehab assignment soon. “I think he wants a couple at-bats,” Ross said. ... RHP Adbert Alzolay (left hamstring strain) felt fine after pitching two innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday. “We’ll get him back soon,” Ross said.