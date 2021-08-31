White Sox: Lynn (10-4, 2.59) said he first felt discomfort after pitching Aug. 12 in the Field of Dreams game against the Yankees, but La Russa believes Lynn could miss only one start because of days off on Thursday and Monday. RHP Reynaldo Lopez is tentatively scheduled to start Saturday in place of Lynn at Kansas City. … INF Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte … SS Tim Anderson (leg soreness) didn’t start for the second consecutive game and isn’t likely to return to the lineup until this weekend at Kansas City. “They’re sore, stiff, and it’s not smart to push it,” La Russa said. … OF Adam Engel (left shoulder inflammation) is expected to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment this weekend.