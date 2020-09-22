The Reds are 20-18 against opponents from the NL Central. Cincinnati ranks last in the league in hitting with a .212 batting average, Jesse Winker leads the club with an average of .257.
The Brewers are 16-17 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has a collective .227 this season, led by Orlando Arcia with an average of .247.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .500.
Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .453.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
