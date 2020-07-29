BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.
The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (elbow).
