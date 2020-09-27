The Twins are 24-6 in home games. Minnesota has hit 91 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 16, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.
The Reds have gone 14-16 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 90 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Eugenio Suarez leads them with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 56 hits and has 33 RBIs.
Suarez leads the Reds with 36 RBIs and is batting .197.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Jose De Leon: (groin), Matt Bowman: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
