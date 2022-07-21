Gray pitches 6 innings as Rangers beat reeling Marlins 8-0

MIAMI — Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Texas Rangers beat the reeling Miami Marlins 8-0 on Thursday.
Miami also tied a club record with its ninth consecutive game without a home run. Marlins teams in 1993 and 2019 had similar droughts.
Gray (7-4) struck out five and walked two. Matt Moore, Matt Bush and Dennis Santana each got three outs, finishing the Rangers’ seven-hitter.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager rejoined the team in Miami after appearing in the All-Star Game. But he got the day off.
Texas jumped in front on consecutive RBI singles by Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Helm and García in the third. García added a two-run shot in the fifth, driving the first pitch from Miami starter Pablo López over the wall in right for his 16th homer.
López (6-5) was lifted after five innings. The right-hander was charged with five runs and five hits.
ROSTER MOVES
The Rangers recalled infielder Ezequiel Duran from Triple-A Round Rock and sold the contract of outfielder Zach Reks to the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization. Reks was designated for assignment Saturday.
The Marlins placed right-hander Elieser Hernández (undisclosed) on the injured list and recalled right-hander Tommy Nance from Triple-A Jacksonville.
ANOTHER MIAMI VISIT
The clubs originally were scheduled to meet in a three-game series. But the schedules were altered after the lockout ended in March, and the Rangers will make a separate trip to Miami. The additional two games will be a day-night doubleheader Sept. 12.
BERRY GOOD
Jacob Berry, Miami’s top pick and the sixth-overall selection in the 2022 draft Sunday, took batting practice and fielded grounders prior to the game. The Marlins already signed the infielder to a contract and will assign him to a minor league club soon.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rangers: INF-OF Brad Miller (neck strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Monday. ... RHP Dane Dunning (right ankle impingement) will make a rehab start Thursday in Arizona.
Marlins: LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) is scheduled to throw four innings Friday at Jacksonville. ... RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder tendinitis) is scheduled for a rehab outing on Friday at Double-A Pensacola.
UP NEXT
Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (1-1, 6.97 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Oakland.
Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (1-3, 3.70 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Pittsburgh.