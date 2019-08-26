Cincinnati Reds’ Sonny Gray, right, pitches to Miami Marlins’ Garrett Cooper during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-3 on Monday night.

Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and four hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Gray retired 12 consecutive batters after he allowed Neil Walker’s two-run homer in the third. He was pulled after he walked Isan Díaz and allowed Jorge Alfaro’s broken-bat single in the seventh.

Michael Lorenzen came in and retired Lewis Brinson on a sacrifice bunt, struck out pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson and got Jon Berti to bounce to shortstop.

Lorenzen also pitched a scoreless eighth before Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth. Alfaro hit his 13th homer and Brinson tripled before Iglesias struck out Martín Prado and Berti to end the game.

Galvis’ three-run homer off Pablo Lopez erased a 2-1 deficit in the fifth. Galvis’ drive sailed over the wall in left-center for his 22nd of the season and fourth since joining the Reds on Aug. 13.

Suarez’s solo shot off Kyle Keller in the eighth made it 5-2. Keller also allowed a solo homer by Phillip Ervin in the ninth.

Lopez (5-6) made his first start since June 15 after being sidelined by a shoulder strain. The right-hander allowed four runs in five innings.

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the third when Galvis’ fielder’s choice drove in Josh VanMeter after he reached on a one-out triple.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins optioned left-hander Jose Quijada to Triple-A New Orleans to make room for Lopez. In his last four relief appearances, Quijada allowed five runs and walked seven.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP José Ureña (herniated disk) made a rehab start Monday for Triple-A New Orleans. Miami manager Don Mattingly said he could return next month.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (12-5, 3.04 ERA) will attempt to remain unbeaten against the club that traded him to Cincinnati prior to the 2017 season. Castillo is 2-0 with a 0.39 ERA in his three previous starts against Miami.

Marlins: LHP Caleb Smith (8-7, 3.82 ERA) has lost three of his last four decisions.

