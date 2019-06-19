Colorado Rockies (38-34, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-36, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (8-2, 2.65 ERA, .88 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 11-20 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 114 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads them with 20, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Rockies are 16-19 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .341. The Rockies won the last meeting 8-1. Antonio Senzatela recorded his sixth victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Merrill Kelly registered his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 86 hits and has 50 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 7-for-21 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 60 RBIs and is batting .324. Blackmon is 25-for-49 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 5-5, .324 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.