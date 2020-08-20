BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.