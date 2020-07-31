BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the San Diego Padres.
The Rockies finished 32-44 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Colorado batted .265 as a team last year and hit 224 total home runs.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 219 total home runs last year.
INJURIES: Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.