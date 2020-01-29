A three-time All-Star, he pitched for Kansas City from 2010-15, helping the Royals win consecutive AL pennants in his final two seasons. He injured his pitching elbow in September 2015, had Tommy John surgery and missed the World Series victory over the New York Mets. He saved 47 games in 2013, 46 the following year and 32 in 2015.

AD

AD

He returned from surgery and signed with Colorado. Despite a drop in average fastball velocity from 96.5 mph to 94 mph, led the NL with 41 saves. His average fastball velocity dipped to 93.5 mph in 2018 and to 91.5 mph last year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports