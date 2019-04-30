New York Yankees (17-11, second in the AL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-13, second in the AL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (1-0, 2.40 ERA, .93 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (1-1, 3.72 ERA, .99 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and New York will face off at Chase Field Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks are 5-7 on their home turf. Arizona ranks third in the league in hitting with a .265 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .325.

The Yankees are 9-4 in road games. The New York offense has compiled a .262 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .310. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is batting .316. Eduardo Escobar is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 25 RBIs and is batting .283. Gary Sanchez is 9-for-37 with a double, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .262 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Yankees: 9-1, .287 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Gio Urshela: day-to-day (hand), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (knee), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

