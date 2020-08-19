In his last at-bat in the eighth, Grichuk hit a liner left that was caught at the warning track. Regardless, he’s batting .424 during an eight-game hitting streak that’s featured six multi-hit games.

With Grichuk leading the way, Toronto climbed within a game of .500 (10-11) for the first time since Aug. 5.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and five of six following a six-game winning streak. Tommy Milone (1-3) pitched well over six innings — except for the two homers he yielded to Grichuk.

Tanner Roark (2-1) gave up one earned run in five innings and Rafael Dolis worked the ninth for his first save.

Baltimore went ahead 2-1 in the fourth. Hanser Alberto hit a leadoff double and scored when right fielder Teoscar Hernández misplayed a single. Hernández made amends later in the inning by throwing out Pat Valaika, who was trying to score on a flyball by Chance Sisco.

Grichuk erased the deficit for Toronto in the sixth after Travis Shaw singled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Highly touted pitching prospect Nate Pearson was placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow tightness. The rookie complained of soreness after his outing Tuesday night. Manager Charlie Montoyo said the right-hander was feeling better on Wednesday, but the Jays weren’t going to take any chances with the 2017 first-round pick. ... 1B Rowdy Tellez missed a second straight game with a head injury but should be ready to play Thursday, Montoyo said.

Orioles: OF Austin Hays (ribs) is “progressing,” manager Brandon Hyde said, but the only treatment at this time is rest. ... With José Iglesias on the IR with a strained left quad, the Orioles lose more than a solid bat and shortstop. “Iggy is a major voice in our clubhouse and helpful to the young guys,” Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: The quirky schedule takes the Blue Jays to Philadelphia for a doubleheader Thursday before they head to Florida for a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Orioles: RH Asher Wojciechowski (1-2, 4.34) helps Baltimore open a four-game series Thursday night against the visiting, last-place Boston Red Sox.

