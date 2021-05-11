Tigers: Greiner was removed in the fifth with left hamstring tightness. Hinch said the catcher will likely go on the injured list. … Hinch announced that prospect Franklin Perez will undergo right shoulder surgery, missing another season. Perez was a centerpiece of the Justin Verlander trade to Houston in 2017, but has struggled with injuries since he was acquired. … 3B Jeimer Candelario was pulled from the lineup because of an illness following his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.