The union said during ongoing bargaining it is not interested in that proposal, part of a larger package of 28 items, and that it has rejected it at least three times.
“We were glad to learn that the MLBPA has repeatedly rejected MLB’s short-sighted proposal to cut yet more minor league jobs,” Advocates for Minor Leaguers said in a statement Tuesday. “The proposal itself again highlights that minor leaguers need and deserve a say over their wages and working conditions.”
Players with major league contracts are unionized, covering those on 40-man big league rosters. Players with minor league contracts are not covered by collective bargaining.
The proposal was first reported by ESPN.
After successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor leaguers from federal minimum wage laws, MLB raised wages between 38% and 72% when the minor leagues returned last year from a one-season absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports