Guardians 3B Ram�rez has thumb surgery to repair ligament

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez underwent thumb surgery Wednesday to repair a ligament that he tore in June.
Ramírez’s procedure was performed by hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham at Dayton’s Kettering Health.
The 30-year-old Ramírez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs — second-most in the AL behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — despite dealing with the injury. He could have had the surgery in July, but decided to delay it until after the season — and then helped the young Guardians win the AL Central.
Ramírez led the league with 44 doubles and was intentionally walked an AL-high 20 times.
The Dominican Republic native signed a seven-year, $141 million contract with Cleveland on the eve of opening day. A four-time All-Star, he has finished in the top three in MVP voting three times.
