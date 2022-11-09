Guardians 3B Ram�rez has thumb surgery to repair ligament

Ramírez will need up to two months to recover from the operation before he can resume baseball activities. The team expects him to be ready for the start of spring training.

The 30-year-old Ramírez batted .280 with 29 home runs and 126 RBIs — second-most in the AL behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge — despite dealing with the injury. He could have had the surgery in July, but decided to delay it until after the season — and then helped the young Guardians win the AL Central.