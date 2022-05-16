Guardians acquire RHP Ramirez in trade from Mariners

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez on Monday from the Seattle Mariners on Monday for cash or a player to be named.
Ramirez has spent part of the past three seasons with Seattle, which got him in the 2019 winter meeting raft after he spent four seasons in Houston’s organization.
To make room on their 40-man roster for Ramirez, the Guardians transferred reliever James Karinchak to the 60-day injured list. He’s been slowed this season by a strained shoulder muscle.
Cleveland was off on Monday. The Guardians open a two-game series Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds.
