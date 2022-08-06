Guardians designate slumping Franmil Reyes for assignment

CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday.
“Franmil wasn’t getting to the fastballs, and the breaking balls he hit were going for singles,” manager Terry Francona said. “There weren’t many home runs. It was tough. It was difficult.
“We want to see our young guys play, and this gives the opportunity for somebody to claim him.”
The Guardians have seven days to trade, release or send Reyes outright to the minors if he clears waivers. Reyes has the service time to reject an outright assignment by Cleveland.
