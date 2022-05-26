Guardians make moves, including trading OF Johnson for $1

DETROIT — The Cleveland Guardians put outfielder Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list with a tight right hamstring and selected the contract of Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus.
Cleveland also recalled left-hander Konnor Pilkington and outfielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Columbus before opening a three-game series at the Tigers.
On Wednesday, the Guardians traded outfielder Daniel Johnson to the New York Mets for $1. They also activated right-hander Ian Gibaut active off the IL and released lefty Jake Miednik.
