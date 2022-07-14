Guardians place Aaron Civale on IL with sprained right wrist

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Guardians starter Aaron Civale has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a sprained right wrist after pitching one inning in Wednesday night’s loss to the Chicago White Sox. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The team made the move with Civale on Thursday before opening a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Civale, who spent time earlier this season on the IL with a strained glute muscle, threw 20 pitches before leaving the game. Manager Terry Francona said he’s been dealing with a wrist issue for some time.

Civale didn’t show any discomfort while he was on he mound, but told Cleveland’s training staff when he got back to the dugout that he was hurting.

Last season, Civale missed significant time with a sprained right middle finger. The 27-year-old right-hander is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 games this season.

To take Civale’s roster spot, the Guardians selected the contract of left-hander Tanner Tully from Triple-A Columbus.

In other moves, the club claimed left-hander Kirk McCarty off waivers from Baltimore and optioned him to Columbus.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado, who was been released and claimed several times this season, cleared waivers and also was assigned to the Clippers.

Left-hander Alex Young was designated for assignment.

