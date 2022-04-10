Guardians rout Royals 17-3 for 1st win, rookie Kwan 5 hits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Guardians won for the first time with their new name as hot-starting rookie Steven Kwan went 5 for 5 on Sunday in a 17-3 romp over the Kansas City Royals. Oscar Mercado hit a grand slam during a five-RBI performance and Owen Miller drove in a career-high four runs. Cleveland had lost its first two games since changing this season to the Guardians from the Indians, its name since 1915.

Kwan had four singles and a double, was hit by a pitch and scored four runs. The 24-year-old outfielder made his major league debut on opening day and is 8 for 10 in three games, reaching base in 12 of 14 plate appearances.

Cal Quantrill (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. Kris Bubic (0-1) got two outs and was tagged for five runs, three hits with two walks.

REDS 6, BRAVES 3

Advertisement

ATLANTA — Hard-throwing Hunter Greene won his major league debut, reaching 100 mph with 20 of 92 pitches and topping out at 101.6 mph. The 22-year-old right-hander, the second overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, allowed three runs, four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run single in a five-run third.

Ian Anderson (0-1), making his first start since pitching five hitless innings to win Game 3 of the World Series, allowed a career-high five runs, five walks and three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings on his 36th birthday as Tampa Bay completed an opening three-game sweep and improved to 21-1 against Baltimore since the beginning of last year,

Advertisement

Brandon Lowe hit a two-run homer off Tyler Wells (0-1), while Wander Franco had his second three-hit game in three days and drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Orioles for the 15th straight time and matched the fastest start to a season in club history.

Lefty Jeffrey Springs (1-0) came on to get the only batter he faced to end the fifth. part of a six-hitter.

RANGERS 12, BLUE JAYS 6

TORONTO — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a 6-1 deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 467-foot home run, a third-inning drive off Spencer Howard that was the longest of Guerrero’s career.

Brad Miller had four RBIs to key the Rangers, and Nick Solak scored four runs and homered.

Brock Burke (1-0) struck out five in two innings, one of five Rangers relievers who combined for six shutout innings Texas avoided its first 0-3 start since 2017.

Advertisement

Julian Merryweather (0-1) was the loser. George Springer hit his 44th leadoff homer.

NATIONALS 4, METS 2

WASHINGTON — Nelson Cruz hit his 450th home run and added a tiebreaking two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, preventng New York from an opening four-game sweep.

Lucius Fox, who started in his major league debut, dragged a safety squeeze sacrifice bunt to drive in the tying run off Trevor Williams (0-1).

Cruz, who put the Nationals ahead in the first inning with his first home run for Washington. grounded a fastball up the middle and just past shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Kyle Finnegan (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Tanner Rainey worked around Mark Canha’s leadoff single in the ninth for his first save.

TWINS 10, MARINERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS — Gary Sánchez hit a grand slam into the third deck and Byron Buxton had two of Minnesota’s six home runs in the Twins’ first victory this season. The Twins’ first 13 runs scored on homers, the longest for a team at a season’s start since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Advertisement

Carlos Correa launched his first homer for Minnesota. a 458-foot drive, and Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco also went deep. Sánchez added an RBI double to give him five RBIs for the Twins, who totaled eight hits over 2-1 and 4-3 defeats on Friday and Saturday.

Bailey Ober (1-0) logged five innings for the win, handed more than enough cushion to withstand a three-run homer in the third by Mitch Haniger.

Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (0-1) gave up three homers.

WHITE SOX 10, TIGERS 1

DETROIT — Tim Anderson had two doubles and a single in his first game following a two-game suspension for bumping umpire Tim Timmons last Sept. 27.

Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in four runs for the White Sox, who won twice in the opening three-game series.

Kyle Crick (1-0) pitched a hitless fifth. Tariq Skubal (0-1) gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings.

Advertisement

ATHLETICS 4, PHILLIES 1

PHILADELPHIA — Billy McKinney homered and Daulton Jefferies (1-0) and four relievers combined on a three-hitter to give manager Mark Kotsay his first win since replacing Bob Melvin.

Elvis Andrus hit a one-out double off Bailey Falter (0-1) and scored on Seth Brown’s bloop single to left in the sixth that gave Oakland its first lead this season.

PIRATES 9, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit.

Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz (0-1), who allowed seven runs and nine hits over three innings in his first start since signing a $44 million, four-year contract.

Miguel Yajure (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings.

BREWERS 5, CUBS 4

CHICAGO — Mike Brosseau’s first career pinch-hit homer snapped a seventh-inning tie against Daniel Norris (0-1), and Willy Adames and Rowdy Tellez also went deep as Milwaukee won its first game.

Advertisement

Brad Boxberger (1-0) worked the seventh, stranding a runner on third when Jonathan Villar was retired on a close call at first base that was upheld by a replay review. Devin Williams then got three outs before Josh Hader pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save.

Seiya Suzuki hit his first major league homer for Chicago, and Marcus Stroman allowed one run and two hits in five innings in his Cubs debut.

ROCKIES 9, DODGERS 4

DENVER — C.J. Cron hit a two-run homer on an afternoon when a whipping wind with 40 mph gusts made flyballs an adventure, and Bud Black earned his 1,000th win as a major league manager.

Black improved to 351-360 with Colorado after going 649-713 with the San Diego Padres from 2007-15.

Jhoulys Chacín (1-0) earned the win by throwing 1 2/3 innings and striking out three. Ty Blach pitched four innings to pick up the save. Julio Urías (0-1) gave up six runs, three earned, over two innings.

Advertisement

GIANTS 3, MARLINS 2

SAN FRANCISCO — Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut, and Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning after a throwing error by Trevor Rogers (0-1).

Jorge Soler had three hits and a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle singled twice and scored two runs.

Jarlín Garcia (1-0) retired all six batters he faced. Dominic Leone pitched the ninth for his first save.

ASTROS 4, ANGELS 1

ANAEIM, Calif. — Alex Bregman put the Astros ahead with a two-run single in the fifth, and José Urquidy yielded four hits over five innings. Chas McCormick had an RBI single, and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña delivered three hits as the defending AL champions took three of four.

Urquidy (1-0) built on his solid 2021 with five resourceful innings, walking one and striking out two. Ryan Pressly pitched the ninth for his second save.

Advertisement

José Suarez (0-1) pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning for Los Angeles, but yielded four walks and two runs before the Halos’ bullpen had another inconsistent afternoon.

PADRES 10, DIAMONDBACKS 5

PHOENIX — Jurickson Profar hit a grand slam off Caleb Smith (0-1), Jorge Alfaro followed with another homer in a five-run second inning and Sam Diego won ts third straight afer loising the opener.

Right-hander Nabil Crismatt was the emergency starting pitcher for the Padres after Blake Snell was scratched just before the first pitch because of left adductor tightness.

Austin Adams (1-0) won with a scoreless inning of relief.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article