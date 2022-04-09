Guardians sign OF Straw to 5-year contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Guardians signed outfielder Myles Straw to a five-year contract extension on Saturday, the club’s third significant transaction this week. Straw, who came over in a trade last July from the Houston Astros, has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028.

The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he’s worthy of a long-term investment.

Straw is another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a five-year extension with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the eve of opening day and signed closer Emmanuel Clase to a five-year extension through 2028.

Overall, Straw batted .271 with four homers, 86 runs and 30 stolen bases in 2021. He ranked among the AL’s leaders in walks, hits, runs and doubles over the final two months.

He has also developed into one of the league’s best defensive outfielders, finishing second last season in putouts and giving manager Terry Francona and the club’s pitchers confidence when the ball is hit to center that Straw will catch it.

Straw was selected by Houston in the 2015 draft. In five seasons, he has a .266 batting average with 47 steals in 257 games.

