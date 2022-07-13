Guardians RHP Civale leaves start with sore right wrist

CLEVELAND — Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale was removed from a game Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox after one inning with a sore right wrist.
Civale missed a month earlier this season because of a left glute injury. The right-hander returned June 21 and was making his fifth start since coming off the injured list.
Eli Morgan replaced Civale, who is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 starts this season.
Civale sprained the middle finger on his pitching hand last season and was out from June 21 to Sept 7.
