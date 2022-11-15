Guardians trade with D-backs, Rockies, add to 40-man roster

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Ross Carver in a trade with Arizona, dealt former top infield prospect Nolan Jones to Colorado and added several players to their 40-man roster Tuesday ahead of baseball’s deadline prior to the Rule 5 draft. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The AL Central champions sent Jones to the Rockies for infielder Juan Brito.

For Carver, the Guardians dealt reliever Carlos Vargas to the Diamondbacks. The 23-year-old Carver pitched at High-A Hillsboro and Double-A Amarillo last season. He went 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA in 24 appearances.

The Guardians also designated left-handers Anthony Gose and Kirk McCarty for assignment to make roster room.

To protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 draft at the winter meetings, the Guardians added infielder Angel Martinez and left-handers Tim Herrin and Joey Cantillo to the 40-man roster.

Martinez is the son of former major league catcher Sandy Martinez.

The switch-hitting Brito spent last season at High-A Fresno, batting .286 with 11 home runs and 72 RBIs in 107 games.

Jones batted .244 in 28 games last season for the Guardians, who had baseball’s youngest team. The 24-year-old was one of 17 players to make their big league debuts in 2022 for Cleveland.

