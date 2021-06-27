Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps injury after he got hurt running out a bunt single in Saturday’s game. Galvis could be out for a month or two, manager Brandon Hyde said. … Mullins had a scheduled day off but pinch-hit in the ninth inning, and 1B Trey Mancini, back this season after treatment for colon cancer, was held out for “a little breather,” Hyde said.