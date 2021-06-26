Orioles: SS Freddy Galvis left the game after pulling up on the way to first while bunting for a single in the second inning. Galvis was taken off the field on a cart prior to the third inning, since the visitor’s clubhouse facilities for MLB games in Buffalo are temporarily located behind the outfield fence. “We don’t have the results from the MRI yet, but we’re definitely concerned,” Hyde said before confirming that an infielder would likely be called up for Sunday’s game.