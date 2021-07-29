Red Sox: Optioned RHP Tanner Houck to Triple-A Worcester one day after the rookie struck out seven over four innings in a start as Boston won to earn a split in a doubleheader. Houck allowed one run on two hits with one walk and had a 2.45 ERA in four starts for Boston. Hauk is expected back soon enough and is tentatively scheduled to start one of the games during a doubleheader a week from Saturday at Toronto. “He’s going to be a big part of what we’re trying to accomplish. He’s a big part of it already,” Cora said.