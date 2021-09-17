Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos will start Sunday’s series finale against his former team, Montoyo said. Berríos pitched through soreness in his left side for several innings Tuesday against the Rays, but reported no lingering effects. … RHP Alek Manoah will get six days of rest before his next start, Tuesday at Tampa Bay. The rookie has pitched 93 innings this year. His single-season high at any level is 108 1-3 innings as a college junior at West Virginia.