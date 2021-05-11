Braves: RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation) was to be evaluated after making his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday night. ... RHP Tanner Roark, 34, signed a minor league contract. Roark was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on April 30 with a 6.43 ERA in one start and two relief appearances. Roark is 76-68 with a 3.85 ERA in nine seasons, including six with Washington. ... RHP Jay Flaa was claimed on waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and optioned to Gwinnett.