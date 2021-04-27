Blue Jays: OF George Springer (right quadriceps) is nearing his Toronto debut but needs more time to continue his running program. “Feels great except the running,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. … OF Teoscar Hernández (COVID-19) continues getting at-bats at the alternate site. … Montoyo said LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (minor right glute strain) is doing well and is day by day.