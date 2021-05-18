Mariners: Seattle selected right-hander Brady Lail from Triple-A Tacoma to give needed depth to its overused bullpen. After a couple of bullpen days due to injuries in the starting rotation, the Mariners were left extremely thin and needed Lail to be available. “We’re still only six, seven weeks into the season. You’d be very cautious running a player three days in a row, four out of five things like that are things we would like to stay away from,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. Seattle optioned infielder Jack Mayfield to Tacoma and designated for assignment right-hander Domingo Tapia to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.