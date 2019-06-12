Colorado Rockies’ Nolan Arenado is tended to after taking a pitch off the arm from Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

DENVER — Cole Hamels struck out nine in seven scoreless innings, singled twice and drove in two runs to lead the Chicago Cubs past the Colorado Rockies 10-1 in a testy game on Wednesday.

Rockies All-Star third-baseman Nolan Arenado left in the fifth inning with a left forearm contusion after Hamels (6-2) hit him with a pitch in the third, and three more batters — including Hamels — were hit by pitches later in the game.

Chicago’s Kris Bryant was hit by pitches three times in the first two games of the series.

Javier Báez and Kyle Schwarber homered for Chicago, which snapped a five-game road losing streak. Colorado’s 10-game home winning streak ended.

Chicago scored five times in the second off Antonio Sentenzela (5-5).

MARLINS 9, CARDINALS 0

MIAMI — Jordan Yamamoto pitched seven innings to win his major league debut, Garrett Cooper hit a grand slam and Miami blanked St. Louis to end a six-game skid.

Yamamoto, acquired last year in the Christian Yelich trade, allowed three hits and two walks and threw 95 pitches. The rookie also earned an RBI with a squeeze bunt.

Two relievers completed a three-hitter.

Cooper finished a double shy of the cycle, and pulled a two-out inside fastball that was off the plate for a grand slam in the second inning against Miles Mikolas (4-7).

DIAMONDBACKS 2, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA — Merrill Kelly tossed three-hit ball over 7 2/3 innings, and Arizona beat Philadelphia.

Kelly (7-6) struck out five before departing when Bryce Harper entered the game as a pinch-hitter. Andrew Chafin retired Harper on two pitches and Greg Holland finished the three-hitter, earning his 10th save in 11 tries.

The Diamondbacks won another series in Philadelphia and have won 11 of their last 13 road games against the Phillies.

Philadelphia’s Zach Eflin (6-6) allowed two runs and five hits in eight innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

RED SOX 4, RANGERS 3

BOSTON — Mookie Betts drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, giving Boston the win over Texas.

Andrew Benintendi hit a triple and two doubles, driving in two runs for the Red Sox as they ended a three-game skid and avoided falling below .500 for the first time in more than a month.

Boston rallied against reliever Jesse Chavez (2-1) in the ninth after allowing the Rangers to tie it in the eighth on an unearned run.

Matt Barnes (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth.

ATHLETICS 6, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ramon Laureano hit his first career grand slam to break an eighth-inning tie and finished with five RBIs as Oakland beat Tampa Bay.

Oakland went 6-4, including taking two of three from the Rays, on a season-long 10-game trip that included some significant travel issues.

Matt Olson started the decisive eighth with a single off Adam Kolarek (2-2). Laureano made it 6-2 by sending a 2-2 pitch from Colin Poche into the left-field stands.

Liam Hendriks (3-0) allowed the Rays to tie it in the seventh by allowing two inherited runners to score, but got the win.

REDS 7, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND — Rookie Nick Senzel and Joey Votto hit back-to-back home runs to open the game and Cincinnati later got deep shots from Eugenio Suárez and Curt Casali, powering the Reds past Cleveland.

The quick homers by Senzel and Votto off rookie Zach Plesac (1-2) marked the first time an opposing team hit consecutive homers to start a game in Cleveland in 118 years.

The Reds earned a split of the two-game series between Ohio’s teams and snapped an eight-game losing streak in interleague play.

Anthony DeSclafani (3-3) made the early support stand, allowing one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Senzel and second baseman José Peraza had a frightening collision in short center field in the first. Both avoided serious injury and stayed in the game.

BLUE JAYS 8, ORIOLES 6

BALTIMORE — Rowdy Tellez hit a grand slam to cap a six-run fifth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and Toronto beat Baltimore to end a five-game losing streak.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two RBIs for the Blue Jays, who matched their run total from the previous five games combined.

Pitching in his 400th career game, Edwin Jackson (1-4) allowed two runs in five innings of relief for Toronto.

Baltimore starter David Hess (1-9) gave up four runs and five hits in four-plus innings.

