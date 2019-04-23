Seattle Mariners (16-9, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (12-11, third in the AL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Erik Swanson (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Padres: Nick Margevicius (0-2, 3.60 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will host Seattle at PETCO Park.

The Padres are 5-8 in games on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .403 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .595.

The Mariners are 11-2 in away games this season. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .343 leads the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the lineup with an OBP of .472. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wil Myers leads the Padres with 23 hits and is batting .303. Tatis Jr. is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Jay Bruce leads the Mariners with nine home runs and has 16 RBIs. Mitch Haniger is 12-for-44 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Jay Bruce: day-to-day (sore quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.