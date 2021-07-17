Adam Eaton began the rally with a base hit with one out and advanced to second when Dylan Moore fielded Luis Rengifo’s infield grounder but was wildly off target on the throw to shortstop J.P. Crawford. After Kean Wong struck out, Fletcher hit a line drive that went off Seager’s glove at third base to drive in Eaton. Fletcher advanced to second when Crawford wasn’t able to cleanly field the deflection.