Seattle rookie Logan Gilbert threw six strong innings in his best outing since early July, when he threw seven shutout innings against the Yankees. Rediscovering the feel for his slider, Gilbert allowed five hits and matched his career high with nine strikeouts. The most important of those strikeouts came against the final batter he faced. With Bogaerts at third following a leadoff double, Gilbert struck out Alex Verdugo to end the sixth inning and keep the game tied.