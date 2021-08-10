Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (strained left oblique) will be activated from the 60-day injured list Friday and start at Kansas City that night. He has been out since June 1. … LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL and RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (right shoulder discomfort) was activated from the 10-day IL. An MRI revealed no structural damage in Kim’s elbow. … RHP Miles Mikolas (right forearm tightness) will make one more rehab start before activated. He has pitched twice for Triple-A Memphis and twice for Double-A Springfield. … LF Tyler O’Neill sat out after having his second COVID-19 vaccination shot earlier in the day.