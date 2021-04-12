The Twins went 24-7 at home in 2020. Minnesota averaged 7.8 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 3 total triples last season.
The Red Sox finished 13-16 in road games in 2020. Boston pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.60.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
