BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Yankees on Monday.
The Phillies finished 45-36 in home games in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 215 total home runs last year.
The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year, batting .267 as a team.
INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).
Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.