New York Yankees (55-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-37, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (7-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (7-4, 3.10 ERA, .99 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Rays are 17-15 against AL East opponents. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Yankees are 27-7 against division opponents. New York has hit 140 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 24, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 49 RBIs and is batting .276. Avisail Garcia is 8-for-38 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 61 RBIs and is batting .342. Didi Gregorius is 15-for-39 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 8-2, .306 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (wrist), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.