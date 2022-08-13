Happ leads homer barrage, Cubs power past struggling Reds

CINCINNATI — Ian Happ, Willson Contreras and Franmil Reyes homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the stumbling Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Saturday night.
Reyes’ two-run drive in the fourth was his first homer since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Monday.
Kyle Farmer had two hits and two RBIs for last-place Cincinnati, which has dropped five straight and seven of 10 overall. Graham Ashcraft (5-3) was charged with four runs, three earned, and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.
The Cubs and Reds resumed their series in Cincinnati after playing in Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Dyersville, Iowa.
After Farmer cut Chicago’s lead to 3-2 with an RBI single in the fifth, Sean Newcomb replaced Adrian Sampson and struck out three straight batters to strand two runners. Newcomb (1-0) had five strikeouts in two innings for the win.
Reyes lifted the Cubs to a 2-1 lead with an opposite-field drive into the visitor’s bullpen in the right-field corner in the fourth. It was his 10th homer of the season.
Happ’s 10th homer made it 6-2, and Contreras tacked on a solo drive in the ninth.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Reds: INF Jonathan India was back with the team after spending Thursday night in an Iowa City hospital while doctors made sure he didn’t develop compartment syndrome after being hit by a pitch on his left lower leg in the series opener.
UP NEXT
Cubs right-hander Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA) and Reds right-hander Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA) pitch on Sunday. It’s Dunn’s first career appearance against Chicago.
