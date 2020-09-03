The Mets are 7-10 in home games. New York leads the league in hitting with a .268 batting average, Robinson Cano leads the club with an average of .375.
The Yankees are 7-8 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for second in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a mark of .433.
TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Mets with 44 hits and has 22 RBIs.
LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 38 hits and is batting .392.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
