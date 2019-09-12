New York Yankees (95-51, first in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-100, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (12-8, 5.11 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (8-10, 4.57 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -223; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the New York Yankees for a doubleheader Thursday.

The Tigers are 19-50 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the majors. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with a mark of .347.

The Yankees have gone 42-29 away from home. New York’s team on-base percentage of .339 is second in the American League. Luke Voit leads the lineup with an OBP of .384. The Tigers won the last meeting 12-11. Joe Jimenez earned his fourth victory and Christin Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Chance Adams took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Stewart is 8-for-26 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .552. Brett Gardner is 7-for-33 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (wrist), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.