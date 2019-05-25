New York Yankees (32-17, first in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-32, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (3-3, 5.16 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Royals: Jakob Junis (3-5, 5.69 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the New York Yankees for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Royals are 10-15 in home games. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.23. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.43 ERA.

The Yankees are 15-7 on the road. New York has slugged .451, good for fifth in the majors. Gary Sanchez leads the club with a .689 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-6. Zack Britton earned his first victory and Clint Frazier went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Jake Diekman registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 26 extra base hits and is batting .292. Hunter Dozier is 8-for-34 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 53 hits and has 24 RBIs. Gleyber Torres is 15-for-34 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .245 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .264 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.