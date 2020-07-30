BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on Thursday.
The Orioles finished 24-52 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 213 total home runs last year.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division play in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).
Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow).
