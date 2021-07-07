Cubs: The Cubs placed INF Eric Sogard (bruised left thumb) and RHP Kohl Stewart (right elbow inflammation) on the 10-day injured list. The team also activated RHP Trevor Williams and recalled INF Sergio Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa. Williams threw 3 2/3 innings after being sidelined since May 26 because of appendicitis and will work out of the bullpen for now, manager David Ross said. … RHP Ryan Tepera (strained left calf) is on track to be activated Friday when he’s eligible, Ross said.