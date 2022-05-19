Harper out again for Phillies with soreness in right elbow

PHILADELPHIA — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper did not start a fourth straight game on Thursday as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.
The reigning NL MVP, Harper had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that’s forced him into the role of designated hitter. He hasn’t played right field since April 16 and will remain as DH whenever he returns. He is unable to throw for at least six weeks.
The 29-year-old Harper is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an .634 slugging percentage.
