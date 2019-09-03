Philadelphia Phillies (71-65, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (64-74, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (6-7, 4.86 ERA) Reds: Lucas Sims (2-1, 4.99 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Cincinnati.

The Reds are 37-32 in home games. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.22. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.74 ERA.

The Phillies have gone 30-34 away from home. Philadelphia has hit 174 home runs as a team this season. Harper leads them with 30, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 61 extra base hits and is batting .261. Aristides Aquino is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Harper leads the Phillies with 30 home runs and has 99 RBIs. Corey Dickerson is 15-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Eugenio Suarez: (hand), Juan Graterol: (head).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

