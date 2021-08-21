Athletics: INF/OF Chad Pinder was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing 34 games with a strained right hamstring. Oakland cleared roster room for Pinder’s return by optioning OF Seth Brown to Triple-A Las Vegas. ... RHP Mike Fiers, sidelined since May 7 with a sprained pitching elbow, was set to play catch on flat ground for a second time Saturday then throw the first bullpen session of his rehab next Friday. “I’m just ready to get back,” Fiers said. ... RHP Chris Bassitt, who will have surgery next week after being struck in the face by a line drive Tuesday night in Chicago, visited the clubhouse during the series finale with the White Sox on Thursday and had everybody encouraged. “He was really upbeat,” reliever Sergio Romo said. “We waited for him to crack a joke. He told a typical Bass joke and it was like, ‘He’s back!’” Bassitt was already talking about his return this season with manager Bob Melvin on Thursday.