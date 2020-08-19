BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
The Red Sox went 38-43 on their home field in 2019. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 4.70 last year while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.
The Phillies went 36-45 away from home in 2019. Philadelphia hit 215 total home runs with 552 total extra base hits last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Christian Vazquez: (heel).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (blister), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (undisclosed), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
