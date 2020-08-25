BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Toronto hit 247 total home runs with 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division games in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team last year and averaged 3.8 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Boston leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (right shoulder), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Derek Fisher: (left quad), Bo Bichette: (knee).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
